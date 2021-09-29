Richmond man charged with manslaughter after victim overdoses

Sep. 29—A Richmond man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after allegedly selling a victim Fentanyl, which the victim then overdosed on.

Terry Stegall, 29, Richmond, was arrested on Sept. 22 on a complaint warrant by Richmond police and charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives/first offense).

According to the warrant, on July 20, 2021, Richmond police were dispatched to an apartment in reference to a possible overdose death. When the officer arrived, they found the victim lying on the couch. Paramedics declared the victim deceased, and the coroner was dispatched.

The warrant states, the victim's phone was in his pocket and seized as evidence. It was later determined the victim died from a Fentanyl overdose with three times the lethal limit in his body. The person who called 911 said the victim was a recovering drug addict and was in an in-person rehabilitation center in Morehead, but he would come home on the weekends. On July 17, the caller said the victim was home for the weekend, and she took him to "meet a friend." The caller said the victim got out of the car, and she thought he went into an apartment. She said he was only inside for a few moments and then came back to the car. The caller told police she confronted the victim, asking him if he bought drugs, but the victim persisted in his denials about buying drugs.

According to the warrant, the victim's phone was forensically downloaded, and they found a text message correspondence with a contact titled "Hitman." During the conversation, the victim and "Hitman" spoke about the purchase of "food," which the warrant states was found to be a slang term used for heroin or Fentanyl by the Madison County High Intensity Drug Task Force of Appalachia. They discussed the amount, $40, and a meeting place.

According to the warrant, when the officer searched the victim's discharge paperwork from the rehabilitation facility, they found a handwritten note on one of the pages which read, "Terry Stegall T-Hitman" with a phone number. The caller identified it as the victim's handwriting. The alias "Hitman" is the same title of the contact in the victim's phone where he discussed the purchase of Fentanyl. The officer spoke with a HITDA Narcotic Detective who said he was familiar with Stegall as a known drug dealer and his street name was "Hitman."

The warrant states, Fentanyl was the proximate cause of death according to the forensic toxicology screening of the victim's blood at the time of death.

According to the warrant, on Aug. 3, an officer observed Stegall enter and exit the apartment complex the caller had dropped the victim off on July 17.

Stegall was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.