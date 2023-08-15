RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 10.

Ronnie G. Black, 55, was charged Friday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with two counts of child molesting, both Level 1 felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Arrested on Aug. 10, Black remained in the Wayne County jail on Tuesday under a $50,000 bond.

According to Richmond police, Black's accuser told staff members at her elementary school that she remained in discomfort after being sexually assaulted by him.

A teacher's assistant was moved to tears when the child described the attacks, an officer reported, prompting the girl to try to reassure the school employee, hugging her and telling her that it was "OK."

During a later interview with an official with the Indiana Department of Child Services, the girl recounted what she said were several acts of sexual abuse committed by Black.

Interviewed by police on the day of his arrest, Black at first denied the child's allegations, but then admitted he had sex with the juvenile at least twice in recent weeks.

However, the Richmond man maintained the elementary school student had forced him to participate in sex acts.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for Black.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man charged with molesting elementary school student