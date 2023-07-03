RICHMOND , Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a local woman.

Tommy W. Earl, 67, was arrested Friday afternoon, not long after the killing of the woman — identified in an affidavit as Michelle D. Peacock — at Merle Henderson Apartments, 81 S. 14th St., where Earl resides.

According to the court document, Earl approached the victim in a gazebo south of the apartment building and cut her throat with a straight razor.

The victim "bled severely from the laceration" and was pronounced dead at the scene, a Richmond police detective reported.

Earl remained at the scene, still armed with the razor, when police arrived and allegedly threatened to kill one officer. He was taken into custody after police used an electronic stun device to subdue him.

Later examined at Reid Hospital, Earl reportedly told investigators he and the woman "had problems in the past," and he decided to attack her after he observed her, from his fourth-floor apartment, sitting in the gazebo.

"Earl made the comment he was glad he did it and would do it again," detective Tom Legear wrote in a report.

At least two employees of a lawn care business who were working in the area at the time told police they had witnessed the attack.

Earl — being held without bond Monday in the Wayne County jail, was also charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying a maximum 30-month sentence, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a prison term of up to 65 years.

Local court records reflect no prior charges against the Richmond man.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man charged with murder in woman's stabbing