Richmond man charged with rape of a minor

Jul. 25—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following article contains graphic depictions of sexual assault and child abuse. Discretion is advised.

Alexander Ramos, 37, Richmond, was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under twelve on Saturday after he was arrested on a warrant by the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to the KSP, officers were alerted on March 15, 2020, about allegations of sexual assault between a man and a juvenile which occurred approximately eight-years-ago in Estill County.

As a result of the investigation, Ramos was identified and charged.

Ramos is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.