Richmond man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a juvenile

Feb. 10—A Richmond man has been charged with rape, indecent exposure, sexual abuse, and several other charges following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

Brady Sisman, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence, possessing and viewing matters portraying sexual performance by a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor — an illegal sex act with a minor under 16-years-old, promoting a minor under 16-years-old in a sex act, first-degree indecent exposure, and second-degree sexual abuse.

On Feb. 6, officers with the RPD responded to a residence in reference to a sexual assault. While investigating the complaint, they learned Sisman allegedly had sexual images of a minor on his phone.

According to an arrest citation, the victim's father had video footage of the victim's Snapchat which showed they sent an explicit video of another juvenile victim to Sisman on Dec. 27, 2021. The father's video allegedly showed Sisman saving the video on his Snapchat conversation history. The father claimed Sisman deleted the conversation after he a screen shot had been taken of it.

Text in arrest citations stated the victim was staying at a friend's house and Sisman's apartment in Nov. 2021. The female resident of the apartment had went to sleep when Sisman allegedly messaged the victim on Snapchat asking them to come into his room. The victim replied "ok" and went to sleep on the couch in the living room.

Sisman allegedly came into the living room a few minutes later and asked the victim if they were going to come into his room.

According to an arrest citation, the victim followed Sisman into the bedroom. Once in the bedroom, Sisman exposed himself to the victim before having intercourse with the victim for two minutes. The victim allegedly repeatedly yelled "stop" after the two minute period.

The citation noted the victim's yelled loud enough to wake the other resident of the apartment. According to the citations, Sisman repeatedly continued to assault the victim despite this.

The assault ended when the victim loudly yelled and pushed him away, a citation stated. The victim then got dressed and went up to sleep in the other resident's room.

Prior to, and after the incident, a citation revealed Sisman badgered the victim for naked photos of themselves and another juvenile over Snapchat, leading to the incident on Dec. 27, 2021.

On Feb. 8, Sisman voluntarily came into the RPD for an interview regarding the allegations.

He was advised of his rights and allegedly waived them.

An arrest citation revealed, Sisman acknowledged he was sent an explicit video, but claimed he did not know who it depicted. He also admitted to saving all of the chats and claimed he did not know the person in them was a juvenile until after the alleged assault took place.

Sisman claimed he unsaved all the messages when he found out the victim was a juvenile, but refused to have his phone searched by police. It was later seized and and Sisman asked to speak with an attorney shortly before being arrested.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.