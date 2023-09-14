RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with three felonies, including reckless homicide, stemming from a fatal mobile home fire in Preble County, Ohio.

In a Wednesday release, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said Anthony W. Luker Jr., 23, had also been charged with having weapons under disability and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance. The three charges were filed Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court.

The fire,was reported about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 6500 block of Ohio Route 121-W near New Paris. An occupant of the trailer, former Richmond resident Kenneth Doolin, 57, was killed in the blaze.

An autopsy conducted in Dayton confirmed Doolin died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The Dayton Daily News reported that a witness told investigators that Luker's careless handling of fireworks led to the fire.

Investigators said Luker was at the scene of the blaze and fled in a vehicle that did not belong to him before fire trucks arrived. The stolen vehicle was later found in Connersville, about 35 miles southwest of New Paris.

More: Richmond man held for questioning in fatal mobile home fire

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said deputies with his department apprehended Luker on Friday evening in Richmond.

Luker continued to be held without bond Thursday in the Preble County jail in Eaton, about 16 miles southeast of Richmond.

While in Connersville last week, he also allegedly tried to steal yet another vehicle. On Wednesday, he was charged with attempted auto theft in Fayette Superior Court.

The Richmond man was also charged Aug. 7 in Wayne Superior Court 2 with possession of meth and driving without ever receiving a license. His trial in that case is set for Nov. 27.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man charged with reckless homicide in fatal Preble County fire