Richmond man charged with resisting arrest, more, after allegedly telling police to shoot him while being arrested

Mar. 13—Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond, was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), resisting arrest, and menacing after Richmond police arrested him on Tuesday.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. When the officer arrived, they made contact with Jackson inside the residence. The victim was outside speaking with another officer. Jackson said he and the victim were in an argument over another male subject she was talking to.

During the argument, he allegedly said they got into a "scuffle." Jackson reportedly said the scuffle was not physical. When the officer spoke to the victim and a witness, they both said during the argument, Jackson pushed the victim several times before she pushed him back to defend herself. They then said Jackson wrapped the victim in a hold and jerked her up by her hair during the assault.

The citation states, Jackson was arrested and detained inside the residence.

Once he was in handcuffs, during a search, Jackson said he had drugs in his pocket.

An officer found a small plastic baggie containing several broken and whole Xanax bar pills. Jackson allegedly told police they were Xanax.

As officers attempted to take Jackson to the patrol vehicle, the citation states he got combative.

Once at the door of the apartment, Jackson allegedly began kicking and screaming for officers to shoot and kill him over and over again. The officer asked Jackson to calm down several times. However, he continued to yell at officers to shoot him and said they would not make it to the car, because he would make officers shoot and kill him.

Once outside of the residence, Jackson allegedly began to pull and jerk away from officers. He continued to yell and scream.

He was transported to the Madison County Detention Center without further incident once other officers arrived on the scene to place Jackson into a police unit safely.

Paint Lick man charged with assault

James Wilson, 25, Paint Lick, Ky, was charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence with no visible injury) after Richmond police arrested him on Sunday.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a physical domestic dispute. While en route to the conflict, an officer found Wilson leaving the scene and stopped him in his vehicle.

When an officer arrived on the scene, they located the victim.

She said Wilson had assaulted her. The victim said she and Wilson had been in an argument, and she wanted to talk with Wilson about breaking off their relationship. She said Wilson arrived at the location, and she was standing at the front door. She allegedly told police he pushed the door open and walked inside.

She said she had Wilson's belongings packed so he could get his stuff and leave. The victim said she asked Wilson to go, and he would not. Wilson then allegedly became very aggressive and loud and was yelling at her about cheating on him.

She said she grabbed her phone off of the bed to call someone. She said Wilson grabbed her hand, trying to get the phone, and said not to call the police. The victim said Wilson shoved her down on a wooden bench at the foot of the bed, and she fell off the bench, hitting her head on the dresser.

The officer observed redness on the right side of the victim's face, but it is unknown if the redness was from the altercation. The victim said the back of her head was sore from the fall, but the officer allegedly did not observe any visible injuries.

The citation states, the officer met a witness who said she could tell when Wilson arrived at the victim's residence because she heard yelling. She said the victim ran from the residence to her own to hide from Wilson. The officer then made contact with Wilson.

He said he never shoved the victim, alleging all he did was grab her wrist to keep her from hitting him. He said he did not ask her not to call the police. He said he was only trying to get his belongings and leave, but the victim kept getting in his face.

Wilson was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Woman charged with assault

Deona Mimes, 24, Richmond, was charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury after she was arrested on a warrant by Richmond police on Tuesday.

According to a warrant, on May 10, 2019, the victim went with her brother to Mime's house to gather his belonging because he was moving out of the residence.

When they arrived, Mimes and the witness began to argue verbally. The victim allegedly got out of the vehicle and stood by the vehicle using her phone.

Mimes allegedly came at the victim swinging and struck her in the head and face with closed fists. Two witnesses were able to pull Mimes off of her, but then again, while the victim's back was turned, Mimes allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head, grabbed her by her hair, and pulled her to the ground.

The assault caused scratches to the victim's face, scrapes on her knees, and a small laceration on her foot, as well as neck pain from being pulled to the ground by her hair.

Mimes was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Berea man charged with strangulation

Willie Slone, 42, Berea, was charged with first-degree strangulation after Berea police arrested him on March 5.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a physical altercation.

Once the officer arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she and Slone had gotten into a verbal altercation which turned into a physical altercation. She said Slone had come to her and pushed her down to the floor. When she fell, Slone allegedly used his hand to hold her to the ground and strangle her.

The victim had red marks on the left side of her neck along with a bloody lip.

Slone was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Kathleen Flannery, 40, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Kacey, Neeley, 29, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication on a controlled substance (excluding alcohol).

—Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), second-degree criminal mischief.

—Brian Caballero, 27, Chicago, Il, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Sergio Jacome, 31, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), second-degree indecent exposure.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.