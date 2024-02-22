Richmond man charged with selling meth to Union City police informant

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Richmond man has been accused of selling meth to an informant for the Union City Police Department.

Richard L. Baldwin, 39, was charged in recent days in Randolph Circuit Court with dealing meth and possession of meth.

According to court documents, the informant on Jan. 9 paid Baldwin $80 — provided to him earlier by police — in exchange for two bags containing a total of 7.27 grams of meth.

During the transaction, which was recorded by police, Baldwin reportedly told the informant "he was wanted in Union City and had a beard on to disguise his identity."

Officers determined Baldwin was on probation for two Randolph County convictions, and on Dec. 12 had failed to show up for a status hearing, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

The dealing charge against Baldwin is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, while the possession count is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

According to court records, Baldwin, formerly of Winchester, has been convicted of crimes including auto theft (twice), carrying a handgun without a license, intimidation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement and theft.

In other crime news:

Randolph County man charged with possessing child porn

A Randolph County man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

One of the counts filed Tuesday in Randolph Circuit Court against Wade Dean McDermitt, 64, of Union City, is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, while the other is a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to an affidavit, an Indiana State Police trooper with the Internet Crimes Against Children division last July received a tip — from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children — about lewd photographs of a girl, believed to be 3 to 5 years old, that had allegedly been downloaded by McDermitt.

Another tip was received in January concerning six photographs, again sexual images of a prepubescent girl, allegedly downloaded by the Union City man.

Investigators on Monday served a search warrant at McDermitt's home, in the 3400 block of South Randolph County Road 900-E, and reported finding multiple files containing child pornography — including images of young girls being sexually assaulted — on the Union City resident's computer.

McDermitt, who declined to be interviewed by police, was arrested, and his computer and cellphone were seized and taken to the ISP post in Pendleton.

A trial date has not yet been set. McDermitt is a former resident of Dayton, Ohio.

