Richmond man charged with sex crime involving a minor

Aug. 24—A Richmond man has been arrested for allegedly{span} providing a minor with a cell phone for sexual exploitation.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, Terry Hall was arrested by Eastern Kentucky University Police due to an outstanding warrant issued on Aug. 17.

He was charged with procuring and promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department reported in a social media post that the initial investigation indicated that 36-year-old Hall provided a juvenile with a cell phone in order to engage in "sexual and other prohibited activities."

Hall's warrant alleges that he provided a minor with a cell phone and proceeded to exchange sexually explicit messages from May to July with the victim. He allegedly asked the minor for photos and then sent explicit photos and videos of himself to the minor.

There were two addresses associated with the arrest, with Hall's arrest citation listing a location as the Eastern Scholar House. The association between Hall and the Scholar House is currently unclear, and officials did not respond in time for comment.

Hall was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.