Richmond man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton now jailed in Ohio

Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, began duty together in April.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A week after Officer Seara Burton moved from an Ohio hospital to a local hospice facility, the man accused of shooting her Aug. 10 was jailed.

Burton's family and friends continue to spend time with her after her move from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, two days after she was taken off life support Sept. 1. Richmond Police Department shared among its daily Facebook updates about Burton that her K-9 partner, Brev, has occasionally visited her, as well.

Brev was also seen leading Burton's walk of honor through the hospital hallways lined by RPD officers and others when she was taken off life support. Her American flag-draped bed was wheeled to an operating room in anticipation she would donate organs. Instead, she has defied expectations for more than 11 days.

RPD's updates indicate the 28-year-old's condition remains unchanged. The department asks for continued prayers while also expressing thanks for the support shown Burton and her family.

Burton and Brev began patrolling together during April after completing their training at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind. Brev had indicated positively to the presence of a narcotics odor in a scooter and been returned to the K-9 vehicle when Burton was shot in the head.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, is charged with three counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder for shooting Burton and firing at two other officers during the traffic stop related to a narcotics investigation. He is also charged with four other felonies regarding his possession of the handgun he used and three types of drugs found in his scooter.

RPD officers wounded Lee when returning fire Aug. 10, and he also received treatment at Miami Valley. In fact, Lee appeared by Zoom from his hospital bed for an Aug. 19 initial hearing with Circuit Court Judge April Drake regarding his charges.

Lee has now been released from the medical facility and lodged in Montgomery County, Ohio's jail. According to online jail records, Lee was booked at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 on the out-of-state charges and a parole infraction. He will need to be extradited to Wayne County.

Two Montgomery County cases were filed Monday morning against Lee, both listed under the "fugitive" category. One lists Wayne County as the "demanding authority" and the other lists the Indiana Department of Correction. No court appearances were listed by noon for either case.

Lee, whose Wayne County bond is $1.5 million, is on parole from a four-year sentence following conviction for possession of a syringe. He was sentenced May 10, 2018, to one year for the Level 6 felony, but that sentence was enhanced by three years because Lee was found to be a habitual offender.

Indiana DOC online records show Lee remains under the New Castle Parole District's jurisdiction until June 6, 2023.

Lee also has previous felony convictions for possession of a narcotic drug, escape, burglary, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, attempted burglary, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, according to online case records. Lee also has previous misdemeanor convictions for resisting law enforcement, battery, possession of marijuana, perjury, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man charged with shooting Officer Burton now jailed in Ohio