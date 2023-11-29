Richmond man charged with stabbing brother, auto theft

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Ohio man has been accused of stabbing his brother while in Richmond and then stealing the victim's SUV.

Thomas Michael Walker, 35 — of Lewisburg, 20 miles east of Richmond — was charged this week in Wayne Circuit Court with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and auto theft.

According to an affidavit, Walker on Nov. 23 stabbed his brother in the right arm with a pocketknife, ordered the victim out of the GMC Envoy he was driving, and then drove away in the vehicle.

The brother said he had been asked to come to the downtown area by Richmond police, who told him Thomas Walker was "yelling and screaming and running around."

Once in his vehicle, the brother said, an agitated Walker threatened to behead him if he refused to run a red light.

The victim said he at first did not realize he had been stabbed, thinking Walker had only struck him in the arm.

Emergency medical responders who examined the brother urged him to go to the hospital to have his wound closed with staples. He declined to be transported by an ambulance.

Walker, a former resident of Richmond, continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday under a $12,500 bond. An initial hearing in his car is set for Dec. 4.

The most serious charge against him, auto theft, is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to court records, Walker's record includes convictions for attempted auto theft, attempted residential entry, battery by bodily waste, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, possession of meth and receiving stolen property.

