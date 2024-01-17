Richmond man charged with stalking, threatening woman

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is accused of stalking a woman described in court documents as his estranged girlfriend.

Edwin Don-Que Coble III, 25, was charged in Wayne Circuit Court with the Level 5 felony, carrying up to six years in prison, on Jan. 11.

He also faces three other charges — residential entry, intimidation and criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit, Richmond police on the early morning of New Year's Day responded to a report of "shots fired" at 12th and J streets, and encountered a "highly agitated" Coble, who maintained another man had tried to shoot him.

"It was determined that no one was struck by the shots and no damage was found," an officer wrote.

Later, Richmond police interviewed a woman who said Coble was her estranged boyfriend and had "a history of being aggressive and violent toward her."

The woman said Coble had repeatedly called her that early morning, at one point threatening to kill her and their young daughter.

Her phone indicated she had received 32 calls — from a person whose identity had been blocked — between 2:48 a.m. and 3:01 a.m.

An officer reported the calls resumed while he was interviewing the woman shortly after 4 a.m., "yelling profanity and threats."

The officer said he took the phone and warned Coble "he was not to call back and I would arrest him if he did." However, the calls continued, according to the affidavit.

Coble is also accused of entering the woman's home that day when she not there. Court documents indicated a television had been "broken," a Christmas tree was "ruined," chairs and a table were "flipped," and trash had been dumped onto the floor.

A warrant for Coble's arrest — setting a $10,000 bond —was issued on Jan. 11.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Threats lead to stalking charge against Richmond man