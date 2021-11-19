Richmond man charged with strangling, terroristic threatening

Nov. 19—David A. Kelly, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 14 on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of heroin.

An officer was dispatched to a residence in response to a disturbance, which included a woman on the phone screaming for help.

When officers arrived at the location they found the door to the residence partially open.

According to an arrest citation, officers could hear a female voice screaming "help me" from inside.

The officers made their presence known, and the woman again requested help from a bedroom inside the residence. A citation states, the woman also told officers Kelly was in the bedroom with her.

After the officers asked several times for Kelly to come out of the bedroom, a citation notes Kelly exited the room and was immediately detained. He was read his Miranda Rights before telling officers he didn't wish to speak to them.

According to a citation, the officers took a statement from the victim which recounted her experience with Kelly leading up to the arrest.

After arriving at the residence, the victim went into the bedroom and sat on the bed. Kelly walked into the room and allegedly began yelling at the victim before pushing her across the room, where she fell on top of a stool. He then jumped on top of the victim and wrapped his forearm around her neck in an attempt to strangle her.

According to the citation, Kelly then wrapped his hands around her throat and began to strangle her again. During the attack, he repeatedly stated the victim deserved to die.

Once during the attack, the victim told police she asked Kelly about his "other personality" and he let go of her before backing off. The incident lasted around five minutes.

According to a citation, the victim told police she later returned to the residence to get her purse out of the bedroom. When she walked in the door, Kelly was sitting on the couch. He then followed her into the room and attacked her again. According to the citation, Kelly pressed his hands against her mouth and nose so the victim couldn't scream while he was strangling her.

Story continues

Kelly allegedly repeatedly threatened her during the attack — stating that "she would die tonight" and "I will cut your throat, you deserve to die".

The victim told police she was briefly able to free herself and acted like she was getting cigarettes out of her purse. The citation states the victim dialed 911 on her phone, while leaving the device in the purse. According to the citation, the victim couldn't breathe during the incidents and believed she was going to die.

An arrest citation noted the victim refused medical treatment, but officers noticed a large bruise on her shoulder and chest as well as a small bloody mark on the right side of her lip.

During a search of Kelly, officers found a green, leafy-substance in a plastic bag and a grinder on his person. Kelly was placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Further inspection of the plastic bag revealed a white substance believed to be heroin. It was logged into evidence.

Other arrests included:

* Angel Gonzales Alvarez, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree lawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault.

* Katelynn Gibson, Berea, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator of a motor vehicle to provide insurance, operating on a suspended operator's license, displaying of an illegal or altered license plate, and receiving stolen property.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.