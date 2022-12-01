Richmond man charged with with strangulation and terroristic threatening

Dec. 1—Sierra Marling

Barhdi Maloku, of Richmond, was charged with strangulation and terroristic threatening following a call to Richmond Police Department on Nov. 27.

According to police documents, the caller told dispatchers that someone could be heard "screaming and begging for (their) life."

Officers responded to a residence for a potential domestic violence incident. The responding officer reported they had been to the residence previously for similar concerns.

According to an arrest citation, the officer was first in contact with Maloku, who told the officer everything "was fine." However, the victim allegedly stated Maloku strangled them multiple times, both before and after, arriving at the residence from Bluegrass Barrel House.

Documents state the victim told police they lost consciousness twice and they woke up to a knife on their throat while still being held in a chokehold the second time.

The responding officer noted the victim's physical injuries in official reports.

The victim alleged the situation began when Maloku threatened them upon being winked at by a man at the bar.

Maloku was arrested and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of first-degree strangulation and third-degree terroristic threatening.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.