Richmond man convicted of murder in 2017 stabbing seeks new trial

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man found guilty of murder in a January 2017 stabbing is again trying to have his conviction set aside.

A Wayne Superior Court 1 jury in November 2019 found James Dean Childers, now 32, guilty in the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Austin Sparks.

James D. Childers

The victim, stabbed twice in the lower chest, died at Reid Hospital.

Judge David Kolger later imposed a 62-year prison sentence.

At a sentencing hearing, Wayne County Prosecutor Michael Shiplan noted the defendant's long criminal history.

"The fact is he can't follow rules," the prosecutor said. "He can't stay out of trouble. That's a pattern of his entire life."

Childers' conviction came at the conclusion of his second trial on the charge. His first trial, in 2018, ended with a mistrial when jurors could not agree on a verdict.

In September 2020, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Childers' murder conviction.

The Richmond man maintained jurors should not have heard some of the testimony offered by his uncle, who prosecutors said had driven Childers to Cincinnati following the homicide.

On Monday, Childers filed a petition for post-conviction relief in Wayne Circuit Court. However, it will apparently be transferred to Superior Court 1.

In June, an earlier PCR petition, filed in in May 2021, was dismissed.

Childers — incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility south of Terre Haute — has a projected release date in July 2068, when he would be 75.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man wants 2019 murder conviction set aside