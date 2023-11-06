Richmond man draws 14-year sentence for molesting convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a child over a period of five years has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

John E. Ashcraft, 34, had pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Wayne Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr. recently imposed a pair of 12-year prison terms, each with five years suspended, and ruled the two sentences would be served consecutively.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, four other molesting counts — Level 1 felonies with maximum 40-year sentences — were dismissed. The Richmond man will on probation 10 years upon his release from prison.

He will also be required to register with local authorities as a sexually violent predator.

Ashcraft's attacks on the victim began when she was seven years old.

The Richmond man was arrested in September 2021. He was given credit for 756 days already spent in the Wayne County jail.

In other court news:

Burglary sentence: A 19-year-old Richmond man convicted of burglary has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Drew Mills had pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake last week imposed an eight-year sentence with four years suspended.

According to court records, Mills had earlier convictions for auto theft, identity deception and theft.

