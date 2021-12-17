Richmond man faces 2 Ohio felonies after leading police chase

EATON, Ohio — A Richmond man is charged with two felonies in Preble County, Ohio, after he fled from police, leading a chase that began in Richmond.

Jeremy D. Reed, 33, of the 100 block of South 12th Street is charged with two counts of failure to comply, one as a third-degree felony and one as a fourth-degree felony. He's also charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and multiple traffic violations, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson in a news release.

Reed was arraigned Thursday and formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

Preble County Sheriff's deputies arrested Reed on Dec. 14 after he crossed into Ohio on Ohio 121 west of New Paris, Ohio, the release said. He had already led Richmond police on a chase that wound through the city.

Reed's vehicle's tires were flat when Ohio officers encountered it on Ohio 121 at Guy Murray Road, according to the release. Reed continued driving on the rims through New Paris onto Wolfrey Road until eventually pulling into a cornfield.

At that point, Reed fled, but he was soon located and arrested, the release said.

Reed remains in Preble County's jail with a $25,085 bond set by the court. Online court records do not yet show Wayne County charges filed against Reed regarding the pursuit.

He does have two other cases pending in Superior Court 2, however. One charges him with being a felon carrying a handgun as a Level 5 felony. The other accuses him of Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony possession of a syringe.

Reed has an extensive criminal history with 13 previous felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions in multiple Indiana counties, according to court records. He has five felony convictions for receiving stolen property, three for forgery, two for escape, two for possession of methamphetamine and one for attempted burglary.

