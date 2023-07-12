Richmond man faces battery, drug, gun charges after struggle with police

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man faces battery, drug and gun charges after a struggle with city police.

Kyle Gene Burwick, 30, was arrested July 6 after officers were sent to a report of an "unwanted person" at a convenience store in the 2300 block of Chester Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, Burwick — a passenger in a car parked at the gas pumps outside the store — ignored repeated demands from officers that he "take his hands out of his pockets and exit the vehicle."

As he struggled with officers trying to remove him from the car, Burwick allegedly kept reaching under a seat, an area where a handgun was later found.

The Richmond man also grabbed an officer's vest and pulled him to the ground. The officer was later treated at Reid Hospital for an ankle injury.

Another officer reported finding syringes and "multiple green retangular tablets" — later determined to be Xanax — in Burwick's pockets.

"I also noticed that Burwick had a green powder all over his face that was consistent with him eating green tablets," the office wrote.

Later asked about the handgun, found with Burwick's wallet under a car seat, the Richmond man reportedly said, "It's my gun. I'm not allowed to have it because I'm a felon, and my wife made me get it out of the house."

Burwick also told police he had not intended to hurt anyone, and was sorry the officer was injured while apprehending him.

The Richmond man was examined at the hospital before being delivered to the Wayne County jail, where he continued to be held Wednesday under a $10,000 bond.

Burwick is charged in Wayne Superior Court with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

He is also charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Court records reflect he has been convicted of two felonies, theft and possession of cocaine.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man faces battery, drug, gun charges after struggle with police