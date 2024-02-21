Richmond man faces meth, neglect charges after 'dumpster diving' leads to arrest

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man faces criminal charges after city police said they found meth and Xanax in his vehicle, along with three young children.

Officers encountered Ryan C. Crail, 32, about 4 a.m. Feb. 16, when he and a woman said they were "dumpster diving" outside a Dollar General store in the 800 block of South N Street.

Crail said they were hoping to "pick up medicine for their sick children," according to an affidavit.

An officer spoke to the children, found in Crail's Acura RDX. The youngsters reported they were cold. The officer said one of the vehicle's doors had been left "standing wide open."

Also in the vehicle, police reportedly found meth, pills that were identified as Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services were notified. The children were apparently placed in the care of a grandparent.

Crail at first maintained he knew nothing about controlled substances in his vehicle, according to an affidavit, but later acknowledged the meth and pills were his.

"Crail stated he had recently started using Xanax again, hoping it would help him wean off the methamphetamine," an officer wrote.

The Richmond man was later charged in Wayne Circuit Court with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and three counts of neglect of a dependent. The most serious charge, the meth possession count, is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Court records reflect no prior felony convictions for Crail.

