Richmond man faces several charges after assault investigation

Dec. 11—A Richmond man was arrested and received multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Halstead L. Swan, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft of a credit or debit card.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a physical altercation which had previously taken place.

According to the citation, one of the officers made contact with a woman, who told them Swan had physically assaulted her, strangled her, stolen and used her credit card, and damaged property inside the residence.

Information in the citation stated the victim met with Swan in his vehicle while on a lunch break from work. During this time, the victim told officers she and Swan got in an a verbal altercation over cigarettes, and Swan allegedly demanded the victim give him her debit card. She refused, and Swan became irate — slamming her into the passenger window of his vehicle while demanding she hand over the card.

A citation noted the victim told officers the slamming of her head into the window of the car caused her great physical pain.

The victim allegedly told officers Swan slammed her head hard enough that her hair was pulled out. He allegedly then ripped the victim's credit card holder off her wrist and took the debit card. Swan then dropped her off at the employee entrance of her workplace and drove away.

According to the citation, the victim then got in her car to drive towards her residence. She was letting her dog out, when she heard Swan's vehicle in the rear garage area of the residence. She told officers she could hear Swan yelling and blowing the horn of his vehicle.

After another verbal altercation, Swan allegedly backed the victim's car out of the garage and then closed the garage door behind him. According to police documents, he then pulled the emergency lever for the door; causing it to malfunction and preventing the victim from escaping.

The citation stated the victim attempted to leave when Swan grabbed her by the neck with one hand, picked her up off the ground and pinned her against the wall. The victim told officers she did not lose consciousness, but had difficulty breathing, and begged Swan to let her go.

According to the citation, Swan allegedly threatened to kill the victim during this time, and slammed her head against the wall and a wooden door frame two to three times. Swan then threw the victim down on the ground onto a pile of brick landscaping pavers, which allegedly caused an injury to her upper thigh.

According to the citation, the victim laid on the ground for a few moments, then attempted to run up a flight of stairs to flee. Swan then allegedly grabbed her by the coat and pulled her back down the stairs onto the garage floor. Her head and feet hit the steps during this time, the victim told police. After a few moments, she attempted to run back up the stairs again and managed to get upstairs.

She then called her manager at work to ask for help, a citation noted.

According to police documents, Swan allegedly followed the victim up the stairs and attempted to make her tell her manager she was really okay and not in any harm. She refused, and Swan allegedly began damaging the bedroom door and shattered a mirror which belonged to the victim's grandmother.

The citation stated the victim begged and pleaded with Swan to let her go and let her return to work. Swan then fled from the residence in a red Chevrolet Impala prior to officers' arrival.

Police documents indicated, responding officers noticed physical injury to the victim's neck, hands, fingers, wrists, and elbow. She said the injury to her thigh was severe enough she could not walk or put pressure on the leg. It was later revealed that a tendon had been torn, a citation noted.

According to an arrest citation, charges had been placed on the account of the card Swan allegedly stole. The account balance was -$218.00 after a previous balance of $35.00. Photographs were taken of damages in the residence and injuries on the victim.

Other arrests:

—Phillip M. Cain, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promotion of contraband, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and first-degree possession of opiates.

—John Russell Dunaway, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with first-degree possession of heroin, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

—Tra Lay, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Verna Rose, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, and receiving stolen property.

—Homer Dale Sizemore, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with receiving a stolen firearm.

—Jason White, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO and distributing obscene material.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.