Richmond man faces stalking charges

Jul. 2—A Richmond man was arrested on charges of stalking and harassment on Thursday.

According to police documents, a juvenile was walking near her home when Earnest Gadd pulled up in his vehicle.

According to court records, Gadd was previously charged with harassment in Oct. 2021 when he allegedly approached the same juvenile at her residence. During that incident, law enforcement discovered rope, a pair of gloves, and a teen bible in his vehicle.

After his first arrest, Gadd was told by a detective with the Richmond Police Department to stay away from the area where the teenager lived, according to an arrest citation.

However, on Thursday, Gadd allegedly pulled into the wrong lane of travel to confront the girl again before "aggressively" asking where she was going and if she needed a ride.

Text in arrest citations state the juvenile recognized Gadd, and quickly made her way towards a coffee shop.

Gadd was later located at his home, where he told police he had been in Lexington most of the day and had just got home. However, a witness told investigators Gadd had just arrived home, but was not sure where he had been beforehand.

While being interviewed by police, Gadd told officers he remembered the warning he received during his first arrest and he had not been near the juvenile, an arrest citation noted.

On Thursday, police once again found rope and bungee cords in the passenger seat of Gadd's vehicle.

Gadd was arrested and according to police documents, he did not "seem to understand what was happening" after being read his Miranda Rights and requested his attorney be contacted. He was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Gadd is facing charges of first-degree stalking and harassment.

Other arrests:

—Harry Banks, Richmond, was arrested on July 1 and charged with fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespassing.

—Kevin Hatch, Richmond, was arrested on June 30 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Story continues

—Marcus Flowers, Richmond, was arrested on June 29 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

—James Reffett, Berea, was arrested on June 29 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Miranda L. Stokely, Richmond, was arrested on June 29 and charged with theft of the identity of another without consent and failing to appear in court.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.