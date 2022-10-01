Richmond man facing charges after threatening elderly woman

Oct. 1—Carey Holbrook

A Richmond man was arrested after allegedly threatening an elderly woman.

Alvin D. Gross, of Richmond, is facing multiple charges after harassing an elderly woman within her residence.

Around one o'clock in the morning of Sept. 30, officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) were dispatched following reports of threatening language and harassment.

The responding officers first spoke with an older female victim that made the initial 911 call. The met the woman at the Madison Gun and Pawn shop.

Police documents indicate she was visibly upset and told officers that Alvin D. Gross was in her residence.

According to the victim's statement to law enforcement, Gross was in her apartment intoxicated and causing a verbal altercation.

Arrest citations indicate that on the evening of Sept. 29 Gross had been drinking and instigated a dispute with the victim.

Gross allegedly told the victim he wished she "would fall over dead" and that "he would not cry if she died." The victim reported to officers Gross would not stop repeating such statements after she had asked him to stop multiple times. The victim allegedly called her daughter to pick her up.

Gross's arrest report stated that while the woman was on the phone with her daughter, he took her phone and threw it on the ground.

The victim allegedly told officers these kinds of altercations are frequent, but noted that no physical assault took place at the time of the incident.

The woman then directed RPD to her place of residence, where the door was ajar, and gave police permission to enter the home. According to Gross's arrest citation, the responding officers located the individual and noted he smelt strongly of alcohol.

The RPD's report of the incident states the officers observed several indications of alcohol intoxication including slurred speech and glossy, bloodshot eyes. Gross was allegedly advised of his Miranda Warning and voluntarily waived his rights.

Arrest citations indicate Gross confessed to officers that he had a verbal altercation with the victim and had slammed her phone on the ground.

Gross was transported and lodged at Madison County Detention Center.

Gross was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, harassment and menacing.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.