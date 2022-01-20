Richmond man formally charged with rape, other felonies

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been formally charged with rape and two other felonies related to an alleged attack on a woman.

Troy Hampton III, 51, was arrested Jan. 13 after Richmond Police Department officers were dispatched to his Grand Boulevard residence after the woman called 911. The dispatcher could hear her repeatedly saying "Troy stop," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Hampton with Level 3 felony rape, Level 6 felony sexual battery, Level 6 felony strangulation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Judge April Drake on Tuesday found probable cause for the charges exists.

Hampton, who had been released Jan. 15 prior to charges being filed, was jailed Wednesday with a $40,000 bond following an initial hearing in Circuit Court. During the hearing, Ryan O'Connell was appointed Hampton's attorney, and a trial was scheduled April 12.

A Level 3 felony conviction carries a standard nine-year sentence and a sentencing range of three to 16 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

When the RPD officers arrived at Hampton's residence, the woman ran out of the apartment, followed by Hampton, according to the affidavit. Hampton tried to shut the door on officers, but was taken into custody.

The accuser told officers that Hampton, who had been drinking vodka, touched her, choked her and tried — but failed — to force her to have sex, the affidavit said. After the woman fought her way free from Hampton, he continued to assault her even while she was on her phone calling for help.

Hampton admitted to officers he had been drinking vodka and had touched the woman, according to the affidavit. He also admitted he knew she was talking to 911.

Hampton has three previous convictions for public intoxication, two for theft, two for battery, two for criminal trespass and others for possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man formally charged with rape, other felonies