Richmond man found dead in Prince George after being struck by hit-and-run driver

PRINCE GEORGE — Police say a man found dead Tuesday morning alongside South Crater Road near Carson was the victim of a hit-and-run driver the night before.

Police said Tiff Pescatillo, 59, of Richmond, was walking northbound in the 21000 block of South Crater Road near Carson when he was struck from behind. The impact knocked Pescatillo onto the shoulder of the highway.

The vehicle then left the scene, Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said in an email. Pescatillo's body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by a motorist.

Police did not say why Pescatillo was walking along that rural stretch of highway Monday night.

Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle that hit the victim. They are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed it or knows something about it to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George Police investigate hit-and-run death of pedestrian