Richmond man gets nine years for shooting-related convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man convicted in a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Alexander Ross Irwin, 33, had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and being a felon carrying a handgun, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

Wayne Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn last week imposed two sentences — of nine years and five years, respectively — and ruled the prison terms would be served at the same time.

Irwin had been accused of shooting another local man in the leg in March 2020 in the 800 block of South G Street. He was arrested after a two-hour standoff.

The prison term Irwin received last week will be served consecutively with a 25-year sentence he received in March for three drug-related convictions, also in Circuit Court 2 — dealing in cocaine, dealing in meth and dealing in a narcotic drug.

Those charges stemmed from a June 2021 raid that saw the Wayne County Drug Task Force seize more than 127 grams of controlled substances, $4,500 in cash and two loaded handguns.

The Richmond man still faces a possession-of-cocaine charge filed in a Marion County court in 2019.

According to court records, he had previously been convicted of crimes including driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and public intoxication.

