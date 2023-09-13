Richmond man held after chase on cocaine, driving-after-lifetime-suspension charges

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man faces four felony charges after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on vehicle and foot chases.

Brent Dewayne Diamond Sr., 53, was charged this week in Wayne Superior Court 2 with possession of cocaine, driving after a lifetime suspension, unlawful possession of a legend drug and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

In an affidavit, an Indiana State Police trooper reported he was patrolling in Richmond on the evening of Sept. 9 when he saw a Toyota Camry traveling near Fifth and D streets with a malfunctioning license plate light.

When he tried to pull the vehicle over, the trooper reported, the Camry's driver — later identified as Diamond — refused to stop, and then drove through residential yards in a bid to flee.

When the car could not proceed further due to a chain link fence, the court document said, Diamond left the vehicle and continued to ignore demands that he stop, fleeing on foot.

During a chase, the trooper deployed an electronic stun device, and Diamond was taken into custody.

Authorities allege the Richmond man was found to be in possession of 16.1 grams of crack cocaine, along with $94 in cash and a set of digital scales.

After a police K-9 indicated there were controlled substances in the Camry, troopers reported finding prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

He was examined at Reid Hospital before being delivered to the Wayne County jail, where he continued to be held Wednesday under a $35,000 bond,

The cocaine charge against Diamond is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, while driving after a lifetime suspension is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

In addition to the four felonies, Diamond was also charged with two misdemeanors, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

According to court records, the Richmond man's record includes convictions for driving after a lifetime suspension and non-support of a dependent child.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man faces cocaine, driving-after-lifetime-suspension charges