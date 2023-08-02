Richmond man held in convenience store robbery

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with robbing a local convenience store.

Jordan D. Jarrett, 29, was arrested by Richmond police on Monday.

On Tuesday, he was formally charged with robbery, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, in Wayne Superior Court 2.

According to an affidavit, a masked bandit entered the Clark gas station, 1201 N. E St., about 8:15 p.m. on Monday, held his left hand in his pocket as though he might have a gun and demanded cash from a clerk.

Shortly after the robbery, an officer found Jarrett in a nearby vehicle. He was determined to have a "large amount of cash" in his possession.

Investigators allege the Richmond man ran into an acquaintance's nearby home and left behind the shoes and pants he was wearing at the time of the holdup.

Oher evidence — including a mask, gloves and a sweatshirt — were found in a nearby trash can.

Jordan continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday under a $25,000 bond. A trial date had not yet been set in his case.

According to court records, Jordan's record includes convictions for battery and child molesting, in separate 2015 cases. The battery conviction stemmed from a reported robbery that left a 16-year-old victim with a broken jaw.

The molesting conviction followed allegations the Richmond man had sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was 19.

Jordan was released from prison in 2022, according to a state Department of Correction website.

