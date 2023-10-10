Richmond man held on firearm, cocaine charges

RICHMOND, Ind. — A reported domestic dispute has resulted in a Richmond man facing firearm and cocaine charges.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, Richmond police responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun striking a garage door in the 1400 block of South J Street.

The target of those allegations, 37-year-old Gregory Todd Holland II, a few minutes later was taken into custody after a traffic stop about four blocks away.

A police K-9, Uzi, indicated there were controlled substances in the Dodge Challenger that Holland was driving, A search resulted in discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

Because of his criminal record — which includes convictions for aiding, inducing or causing arson, distribution of a destructive device to a minor, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, criminal mischief, domestic battery and receiving stolen property — Holland is prohibited from possessing firearms, and he was taken into custody.

While he was being searched at the Wayne County jail, officers determined Holland was carrying a bag containing an "off-white, rocklike substance."

The Richmond man reportedly told an officer he had a "snorting problem," and the substance was cocaine.

On Monday, Holland was charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of cocaine, both Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms.

He continued to be held in the jail on Tuesday under a $22,500 bond.

The woman who placed the call to dispatchers on Sunday that led to Holland's arrest said she was the Richmond man's ex-girlfriend, and that he had struck her garage door, and produced a handgun, during a dispute.

Holland's arson-related arrest, in 2008 in Franklin County, resulted in a 20-year sentence. He was most recently released from prison in 2020, according to state Department of Correction records.

