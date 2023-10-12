Richmond man held after Randolph County sex sting operation

WINCHESTER Ind. — Police say a Richmond man traveled to Winchester in anticipation of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

However, according to court documents, Charles Wayne Bishop, 41, had been communicating online with a member of Predator Catchers Muncie who was posing as an juvenile.

That organization conducts sex sting operations aimed at alleged child predators.

According to an affidavit filed Wednesday by Randolph County Prosecutor David Daly's office, Bishop was arrested Oct. 7 after he arrived at the Winchester Walmart, where he allegedly planned to meet with the girl.

Interviewed by Winchester Police Chief Michael Burk, the Richmond man at first described himself as "an idiot," and recounted having online conversations with a woman he "initially" thought was an adult.

Questioned about allegations he intended to meet a juvenile, Burk "laid down and appeared to lose consciousness," the affidavit said.

The Predator Catchers member provided police with transcripts of her dealings with the Richmond man, which allegedly began on Sept. 30, using the Whisper app.

In the online exchanges, the Richmond man reportedly acknowledged the "girl" was 13 years old, described the sex acts he hoped to perform with her, indicated he would provide her with marijuana and alcoholic beverages and sent photographs of his genitalia.

He arranged to meet the juvenile at the Walmart, where he was confronted by the woman he had actually been communicating with.

After being examined by emergency medical responders, Bishop declined to be taken to the hospital.

Interviewed a second time by Chief Burk, Bishop reportedly said, "This is the first time I've ever considered such a thing and I don't know what I was thinking."

He was charged this week in Randolph Circuit Court with attempted child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and child solicitation, a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Bishop — who continued to be held in the Randolph County jail — has no prior felony convictions, according to court records.

