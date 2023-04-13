Richmond man held in stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond resident faces felony charges over allegations he stabbed a local man.

William Gary Barker, 39, was arrested April 8 after he reportedly stabbed the other man, in the abdomen, at a home in the 500 block of Northwest L Street.

Richmond police said Barker was friends with the stabbing victim's girlfriend, and had spent much of the previous day with her.

Apprehended at a nearby convenience store, Barker said he and the other man had earlier quarreled about their dealings with their mutual female acquaintance.

He said that he believed they had resolved their differences, but when he returned to the man's home that night, they began to argue and fight. Barker said he was knocked down and struck, in the jaw and elsewhere, before he stabbed the victim in the stomach with a 7-inch knife.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital and was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Barker was charged this week in Wayne Superior Court 2 with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

He was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $50,000 bond,

His record includes convictions for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

In other crime news:

Misconduct sentence: A Richmond man convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor was sentenced this week to four years in prison.

Anderson Audiel Godinez Mazariegos, 24, had pleaded guilty in Wayne Circuit Court to a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

His conviction came after Mazariegos had entered into a plea agreement. He received credit for 165 days already spent in the Wayne County jail.

