Richmond man in hospital with multiple stab wounds, police investigating

As of approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Malique Thompson, 29, was in surgery after sustaining stab wounds to the abdomen and chest area.

According to a Richmond Police Department release, officers received reports of a person being chased with a gun just before noon Thursday in the 200 block of South 13th Street. Once they arrived, officers were told it was a baseball bat and not a gun. Officers found Thompson with multiple stab wounds and sent him to Reid Health for treatment. The last report was that Thompson was in surgery.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and talked with "several" witnesses. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing. If you know of any additional information, call RPD at 765-983-7247.

