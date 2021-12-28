Richmond man jailed after he apparently shot himself in the leg

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was jailed Tuesday morning after he apparently shot himself.

Jonathan Michael McGuire, 32, was preliminarily charged with Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His bond was set at $45,000.

McGuire was jailed after he received treatment for a single gunshot wound to his upper left leg, according to a Richmond Police Department news release. Investigators think the gunshot was self-inflicted.

RPD third-shift patrol officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to the shooting in the 100 block of South West 14th Street, the release said. The wounded McGuire was located and transported to Reid Health, where he refused to cooperate with investigators.

Evidence was located when investigators executed a search warrant at McGuire's residence, according to the release.

McGuire has a Wayne County criminal history dating back nearly a dozen years. He has been convicted of three felonies and 10 misdemeanors, according to online court records.

A pending case charges McGuire with Level 5 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and misdemeanor attempted theft. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in Superior Court 1 after McGuire agreed to a plea deal in the case.

His felony convictions are for carrying a handgun without a license, dealing a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance. McGuire's misdemeanor convictions include three counts of conversion, three counts of a motor vehicle operator who has never been licensed, two counts of possession of paraphernalia plus battery and resisting law enforcement counts.

A Level 4 felony conviction carries a standard sentence of six years and a sentencing range of two to 12 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

