Richmond man with lifetime suspension leads deputy on chase that ends with crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man whose driving privileges had been suspended for life is accused of leading a Wayne County sheriff's deputy on a chase that ended with a crash in Ohio.

James Edward Miller, 47, was arrested on Aug. 17 after his SUV left Upper Alexander Road — in Preble County, Ohio, east of Richmond — and crashed.

A deputy had pursued a Ford Explorer, driven by Miller, after observing it twice cross the center line on Porterfield Road. The deputy said he recognized the SUV's driver to be Miller, who he was aware had a suspended license,

The ensuing chase into Ohio eventually reached State Line Road before the Explorer turned onto Upper Arlington Road.

Its speed was estimated at 55-60 mph when it entered a curve and crashed.

A female passenger and a dog were also in the SUV at the time. Miller tried to persuade authorities the woman had been driving the vehicle.

Preble County investigators said they found crystal meth, liquid meth and drug paraphernalia inside the Explorer.

The registered owners of the SUV said they had left it at an acquaintance's house for work on its brakes. They said Miller did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

Miller is charged, in Wayne Superior Court 3, with driving after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 fleony carrying up to six years in prison,

He is also charged with two Level 6 felonies, both carrying a maximum 30-month sentence — auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

He was already set to stand trial Sept. 29 on a driving-after-a-lifetime-suspension count, also filed in Wayne Superior Court 3 on May 5.

According to Wayne County court records, the Richmond man has been convicted of driving after a lifetime suspension (at least three times), battery, driving while suspended (four times), forgery, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen auto parts and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deputy's pursuit of suspended driver from Richmond ends with Ohio crash