Richmond man pleads guilty in homicide case, draws 22-year sentence

RICHMOND, Ind. — A young Richmond man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth nearly four years ago.

Lataj Markel Brewer, now 22, had been charged with murder and other counts in the May 2020 slaying of Jakob Wade Snider in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

City police said gunshots Brewer fired from a vehicle also struck a 17-year-old girl, who survived.

Brewer in February signed an agreement with prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and battery with a deadly weapon.

In recent days, he received a 24-year sentence — 22 years of incarceration, with two years suspended — from Wayne Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr.

The deal saw seven counts against Brewer — including murder, attempted murder and allegations he was involved in gang-related activity — dismissed.

Two unrelated counts — possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana — were also dismissed.

The deal also called for Brewer to plead guilty to a pointing-a-firearm charge stemming from a July 2020 incident

The Richmond man, arrested for the shootings in July 2021, was also given credit for 624 days already spent in jail.

A Richmond man accused of driving the car Brewer fired the fatal gunshots from, 23-year-old Charles Boyce Jr., is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 30 on four related counta, including aiding, inducing or causing murder.

Another Richmond man, Dominique A. Walker, now 25, is accused of providing Brewer with the handgun used in the slaying.

He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 9 on a count of providing a firearm to a criminal.

