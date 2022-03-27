RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has already served a large portion of the prison sentence he recently received after pleading guilty to rape.

Justin Caine Croucher, 31, pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony rape after reaching a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office days before his scheduled trial. Judge Charles Todd Jr. later sentenced Croucher to nine years with three suspended to probation, according to the judge's sentencing order.

The plea agreement dismissed charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime from the rape case plus a case charging Croucher with dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Croucher remains in the Wayne County Jail awaiting his transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction. He has been jailed since Nov. 4, 2018, and at his sentencing, he received credit for 1,227 days served and 409 good-time days.

With the maximum good-time credit, Croucher would serve 4½ of the six years of incarceration. He has already served more than three years and three months of that time.

Nine years is the Indiana legislature's advisory sentence for a Level 3 felony, which has a sentencing range of three to 16 years.

Croucher was arrested after Richmond Police Department officers responded to a battery call and found a woman with bruises on her arms and wrists, a large bruise above her left eye, marks behind her left ear and on the left side of her neck, a large purple mark on her right shoulder and marks on her outer thighs, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman escaped when he "passed out" and called for assistance.

In Wayne County, Croucher has a previous felony conviction for battery, according to court records, and misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, conversion, battery, public intoxication and visiting a common nuisance.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man receives 6 years of incarceration for rape conviction