Richmond man receives 6 years of incarceration for striking woman while driving drunk

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man who struck a woman while driving with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit was sentenced to six years of incarceration.

Nathaniel Blake Ervin, 20, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident as required by a plea agreement he reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, according to Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentencing order. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a more recent case.

The plea agreement dismissed three other felonies and two other misdemeanors across the two cases.

Crime: Centerville man has already served 5 years of 17-year jail sentence

Crime: Accused habitual offender charged with possessing 17 grams of drugs, handgun

Crime: Appeals court affirms Centerville' man's 12-year sentence for attempted rape

As stipulated by the plea agreement, Todd sentenced Ervin to 10 years of incarceration with four suspended to probation for the Level 3 felony and six months for the misdemeanor to be served consecutively, the sentencing order said. The 10 years is one more than the advisory nine-year sentence for a Level 3 felony.

Todd credited Ervin with 216 days served and 72 good-time days for the felony and with 91 days served and 91 good-time days to have completed the misdemeanor sentence. With maximum good-time credit, Ervin would serve 4½ of the six years of incarceration for the felony.

He remains in the Wayne County Jail waiting for transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Ervin, who was 18 at the time, drank whiskey and smoked marijuana prior to his vehicle striking and seriously injuring Janet Lehman in the 300 block of North West E Street during November 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Ervin drove away from the scene, then struck a utility pole in the 1400 block of North West Fifth Street.

Story continues

Evidence tied Ervin's blue Toyota Camry to both incidents.

Ervin, who was taken to Reid Health, told an officer he had been drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana, the affidavit said. He said he couldn't remember hitting anything other than the utility pole, but two nurses heard him say, "OK, I hit someone. I'm sorry. I didn't mean to."

Tests determined Ervin's blood-alcohol content at 0.276, more than three times the state's legal limit of 0.08, according to the affidavit. While waiting for the test results, Ervin was loud and irate. He also was found in possession of marijuana when being loaded into a police car.

Ervin was formally charged with the Level 3 felony, plus two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury (both Level 5 felonies), disorderly conduct (a Class B misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (a Class B misdemeanor).

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Man gets 6 years of prison for striking woman while driving drunk