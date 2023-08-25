Richmond man sentenced to 12 years for dealing conviction

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man convicted of dealing in a narcotic drug has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Kelvin Snow, 34, had pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

In recent days Wayne Circuit Court April Drake imposed a 15-year sentence with three years suspended.

Snow was arrested by members of the Wayne County Drug Task Force in November 2021.

In a traffic stop in the 400 block of North 22nd Street, officers said they seized more than 113 grams of cocaine, nearly 58 grams of heroin and a small quantity of marijuana.

Task force members said the arrests of Snow and two other men followed a lengthy investigation prompted by citizen complaints.

In other court news:

Sentencings: A Richmond man convicted of dealing in cocaine has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Marcus Jay Glover, now 43, was arrested by the Wayne County Drug Task Force in August 2022. According to police reports, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana were seized after a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Eighth Street.'

He was sentenced by Wayne Superior Court 1 Judge Judge Charles Todd Jr. after pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony.

According to state Department of Correction records, Glover had previous convictions for dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and driving while intoxicated.

Also in Wayne Superior Court 1, Joshua H. Wooten, 28, of Richmond, received a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to dealing in cocaine, a Level 3 felony.

Wooten was arrested in a May 2022 raid that saw Drug Task Force members seize more than 22 grams of cocaine — along with a pound of marijuana and more than $28,000 in cash — from a home in the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

The Richmond man's record included earlier convictions for aggravated battery and dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.

