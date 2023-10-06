Richmond man sentenced for 2021 carjacking spree that ended in Petersburg

RICHMOND – A man whose reported carjackings set off a search stretching from Richmond to Petersburg two years ago was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison.

Treon Jackson, 37, of Richmond, had pleaded guilty to brandishing firearms in two carjackings, one at a Richmond and the other at a restaurant in Chesterfield County. Chesterfield Police tracked the second stolen car to Petersburg, and when a Petersburg officer attempted to stop Jackson, he sped off in the direction of Interstate 95.

He was caught after a stolen-vehicle tracking system was used to remotely disable the vehicle on the I-95 ramp. Inside that vehicle, police found a Ruger .9mm gun with 16 rounds of ammunition loaded and one bullet in the chamber. The keys to the first stolen vehicle also were found.

According to court records, Jackson said he stole the first vehicle, a work truck, at gunpoint because he wanted to go to Petersburg. He got as far as the Chesterfield restaurant when he parked and then stole a sports-utility vehicle, also at gunpoint.

Records indicated that Jackson told investigators he took the cars forcibly and would have killed or injured their owners.

It was not immediately clear where Jackson would be serving his sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Richmond man sentenced for carjacking spree that ended in Petersburg