Richmond man sentenced to 3 years for attack on women

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man who attacked two women has been sentenced to 3½ years of incarceration.

Loni Alonzo Eubanks, 37, pleaded guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor to resolve two cases against him after reaching a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He admitted to Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery in one case and to Level 6 felony possession of heroin in another case.

As stipulated in the plea agreement, Judge April Drake sentenced Alonzo to concurrent three-year and one-year sentences for the battery convictions and to 182 days for the heroin conviction. Eubanks must serve the battery and heroin sentences consecutively.

The three years is the standard sentence for a Level 5 felony conviction.

The plea agreement dismissed a Level 3 felony charge of attempted robbery resulting in bodily injury and a habitual offender allegation.

Eubanks received credit for 110 days served and 37 good-time days. With maximum good-time credit, he would serve a little more than two years and seven months.

On Sept. 3, a woman told responding Richmond Police Department officers that Eubanks struck her with items such as a flashlight, lamp and hammer and tried to stab her while demanding she give him her rent money.

Among her injuries were lacerations to her right eyebrow, neck and ear and a small stab wound to her lower left hip area, the affidavit said.

Another woman said Eubanks struck her hand, punched her and tried to stab her while she protected the first woman, according to the affidavit. Investigators executing a search warrant inside a residence found a heavy metal flashlight, broken lamp and hammer.

After charges were filed Sept. 15 against Eubanks, an arrest warrant was issued for him. Officers arrested him Sept. 22 at Interfaith Apartments and found 4 grams of heroin in a pants pocket, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Eubanks was accused of being a habitual offender based on previous felony convictions for theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug, according to charging information. Court records show he also has previous convictions for resisting law enforcement, battery and trespassing.

