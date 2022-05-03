Richmond man sentenced to 5 years of prison for sexual misconduct

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man received a five-year prison sentence after admitting to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Jacob French, 35, of the 3400 block of Boston Township Line Road pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony charge as mandated by a plea agreement he reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, according to Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentencing order filed last week. As stipulated by the agreement, Todd sentenced French to eight years with three suspended to probation.

A Level 4 felony conviction carries a standard sentence of six years and a sentencing range of two to 12 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Todd credited French with five days served and one good-time day. With the maximum good-time credit, he would serve three years and nine months of the prison time.

He remains in the Wayne County Jail awaiting transport.

French will serve the sentence consecutively to a 180-day sentence he received April 13 in Clay County Superior Court. Those 180 days were revoked from probation French received after a conviction for Level 6 felony possession of marijuana. French had been sentenced to 545 days with 541 days suspended.

French was charged during March 2020 after an investigation that began during September 2019. A 15-year-old girl said she had sexual intercourse with him, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A series of phone messages among the girl, French and French's wife indicated French and the girl had a sexual relationship.

Within the series of text messages, French admitted to his wife that he did have sex with the accuser, the affidavit said.

