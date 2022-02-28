Richmond man sentenced to 7 more years on meth, forgery convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man who recently had one sentence upheld by the state appeals court has now been sentenced to seven more years of incarceration.

Dorian Rayshawn Stroud, 30, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office that resolved four cases against him, according to case records. Stroud has been in the Wayne County Jail since Nov. 21, 2020.

In one case, Stroud pleaded guilty to Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 5 felony domestic battery. He was sentenced to six years for the possession charge, which was a lesser-included charge to the original Level 3 felony count, and to four years on the domestic battery charge. Those sentences were ordered served concurrently, according to Judge Gregory Horn's sentencing order.

Additional charges of possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement and a habitual offender allegation were dismissed by the plea agreement.

Stroud was also sentenced to one year of incarceration after pleading guilty to a Level 6 felony forgery charge. Stroud must serve that sentence consecutively to the six-year methamphetamine sentence.

He was ordered to pay $2,894.85 restitution to two businesses.

An additional forgery charge and two theft charges in that case were dismissed.

Two other cases were completely dismissed. One charged Stroud with Level 6 felony auto theft, and the other charged him with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended and failure to identify.

Stroud was on pre-trial release from these cases when he was served with an arrest warrant during August 2020. As a result of that arrest, he was charged with Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

A Superior Court 3 jury convicted him of both, and he was sentenced to two years of incarceration.

Stroud appealed his sentence; however, the Court of Appeals of Indiana upheld the two years, deciding it was a reasonable sentence.

Stroud has previous felony convictions for battery on a public safety officer, possession of a narcotic, resisting law enforcement and possession of a syringe, plus misdemeanor convictions for leaving the scene of an accident, battery, driving while suspended, carrying a handgun without a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man sentenced to 7 more years on meth, forgery convictions