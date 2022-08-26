Richmond man sentenced to 8 years in prison after 1-year-old injured

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond 23-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of probation for injuries sustained by a 1-year-old girl.

Matthew Camden of the 800 block of South 12th Street pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent after reaching a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The deal dismissed another Level 3 felony, battery causing serious bodily injury to a person younger than 14.

Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Camden in accordance with the plea agreement to 12 years of incarceration with four years suspended to probation, according to Todd's sentencing order.

Todd credited Camden with eight days served and two days of good time. With the maximum good time, Camden's incarceration would be reduced to six years.

Camden, who had been free on a $20,000 bond prior to his sentencing, remained Thursday morning in the Wayne County Jail awaiting his transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction.

He was charged in May 2021 after a Richmond Police Department investigation that began when the girl's mother noticed her favoring her swollen right arm, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The girl was found to have a broken elbow that required surgery.

After the girl was sent to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, she was also found to have a broken tibia., the affidavit said.

Camden had been alone with the girl prior to discovery of her injuries, and the mother asked him if anything happened that injured the girl. Camden responded that "he didn't think so," according to the affidavit.

When later interviewed by investigators, Camden said the girl was cranky because she was teething, and he once dropped her from about 4 feet into a portable crib, the affidavit said. He allegedly used a tossing motion when describing the incident.

Nine years is the standard sentence for a Level 3 felony, which has a sentencing range of three to 16 years.

