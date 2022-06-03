Richmond man sentenced to 9 years on 2 meth-related convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man received a nine-year sentence for two methamphetamine-related convictions plus another six months for violating probation.

James N. Harris II, 45, had reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to resolve the three cases. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine as Level 4 and Level 5 felonies in two cases. Both were lesser-included counts to what was originally charged, according to Judge Gregory Horn's sentencing orders filed this week.

Horn issued a six-year sentence for the Level 4 felony and a three-year sentence for the Level 5 felony as dictated by the plea agreement. Harris will serve the sentences, which are the advisory sentences, consecutively.

Six months of probation was revoked and converted to incarceration from a Level 6 felony possession of cocaine conviction. Harris had been sentenced Nov. 27, 2019, to one year with all but time served suspended to probation. The revoked six months will be served consecutively to the other sentences.

The plea agreement also dismissed felony counts of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor public intoxication count and habitual offender accusations. Harris was accused of being a habitual offender because of previous felony convictions for dealing marijuana, forgery, dealing a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

Harris, who awaits transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction, has remained in the Wayne County Jail since July 25, 2021, when he was jailed on an arrest warrant issued Dec. 23, 2020, after he failed to appear for treatment, according to case records. He received 494 total days of credit on the six-year sentence and 11 total days on the three-year sentence.

Harris was arrested during September 2020 when a Richmond Police Department officer investigated after he heard screaming in the first block of South 15th Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Harris claimed he screamed after smashing his finger in a door, although the door to the building was locked.

During the investigation, Harris nearly fell multiple times, the affidavit said, and he was arrested for public intoxication. A search found a baggie containing 14.6 grams of methamphetamine, a cigarette pack containing 2 grams of crack cocaine and $4,284 cash.

That arrest resulted in charges against Harris of Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor public intoxication.

He already faced the December 2019 case that charged him with Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony possession of a syringe. Those charges resulted from officers being dispatched to the 200 block of North 10th Street for a reported domestic disturbance involving battery, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A check of the potential victim's bedroom located 38.4 grams of methamphetamine in a jeans' pocket and a syringe, the affidavit said. There was no battery victim.

The petition to revoke probation was filed after that arrest.

