Richmond man sentenced after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault

Aug. 11—A Richmond man has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene to assaulting a woman in May and stopping her from calling police.

Judge Elizabeth Leonard sentenced William Sweeney, 55, last week to four months in the county jail on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a report of a crime. Sweeney received 68 days credit toward that sentence for time he was incarcerated while his case was pending, according to court documents. He also pleaded guilty to a simple-assault charge and a false-imprisonment charge, both misdemeanors.

Sweeney had been ordered held without bail after Cheshire County sheriff's deputies arrested him May 28, documents state.

Law enforcement responded to the emergency room at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., after a report of an assault in Richmond around 11 a.m. on May 25, according to an affidavit written by Deputy Sheriff Matthew Sands. At the hospital, a woman who knew Sweeney told police he'd punched and stepped on her, resulting in injuries including a broken bone in her foot and a perforated eardrum, the affidavit states.

The woman, who had large bruises on her left foot, elbow and chest, said Sweeney had put his hands around her neck, causing her to become dizzy, before throwing her to the ground, Sands wrote in the affidavit.

When she tried to call 911, Sweeney took her cellphone, she said, and blocked the door and pushed her when she tried to leave the house, before she ultimately escaped, Sands wrote. Sweeney also put a cigarette out under her chin, resulting in a burn, she said, according to the affidavit.

On the simple-assault charge and the false-imprisonment charge, the judge issued sentences of one year in the county jail, according to court documents. Both those sentences, which are consecutive to the four-month sentence but concurrent to each other, were suspended on the condition of good behavior and that Sweeney have no contact with the woman.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop three felony charges of second-degree assault as well as several other misdemeanor charges.

