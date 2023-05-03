RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from a 2021 robbery and stabbing.

Terrain Cyndel James, 27, had pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, after negotiating a deal with the Wayne County prosecutor's office.

Wayne Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr. last week imposed a nine-year sentence with five years suspended. James received credit for 178 days already spent in jail.

The conviction stemmed from a March 2021 attack in the 2000 block of West Main Street that saw a Richmond man stabbed and robbed of $250. The plea bargain called for dismissal of a second count against James, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Maurice Harper, 36 — who is James' cousin — was accused of inflicting the victim's wounds. He pleaded guilty last year to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Another co-defendant, Dalton Dewayne Mills, 25, also of Richmond, is set to stand trial July 10 on counts of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery and aiding inducing or causing aggravated battery.

James was convicted in 2014 of aiding, inducing or causing battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man sentenced for role in 2021 robbery, stabbing