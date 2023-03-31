Richmond man who shook infant draws 10-year prison term

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man who severely shook an infant left in his care has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Robert Michael Ewing Gross, 32, had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to Richmond police, Gross last Nov. 20 harmed a five-month-old boy, one of three children he was babysitting for while their mother worked.

The child was reportedly unconscious when emergency responders arrived at his family's home along West 11th Street.

He was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital, and was later transferred by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Physicians said the baby had suffered an "acute" brain bleed and spinal injuries. He was also found to have broken ribs that were in the process of healing.

Gross at first told police the child had been "cutting teeth" and would not stop crying, and then lost consciousness after being placed in his crib for a nap.

The Richmond man later said he had become frustrated with the baby and shook him.

He pleaded guilty to the neglect count after prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge — battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 15 — and to end efforts to have Gross declared a habitual offender. His criminal record included convictions for possession of meth (twice), possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

In recent days, Gross received a 12-year sentence from Wayne Superior Court 1 Charles Todd Jr. — 10 years in prison followed by two years on probation.

In other crime news:

Molest arrest: A Richmond man has been arrested after being charged with sex crimes.

David Hale II, 39, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with two counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and a single count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

He was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $250,000 cash bond.

