Richmond man sought for questioning in fatal mobile home fire

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is being sought for questioning in a fatal fire in Preble County, Ohio.

According to a release from the Preble County Sheriff's Department, the fire, in a mobile home, was reported about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Ohio Route 121-W near New Paris.

The body of a man — later identified as Kenneth Doolin, 57 — was found in the mobile home. A woman managed to escape from the trailer, according to the release.

An autopsy on Doolin's remains was conducted Friday at the Montgomery County coroner's office in Dayton. Investigators said Doolin, a former Richmond resident, had lived in the mobile home.

Investigators said Anthony Wayne Luker Jr., 23, of Richmond, was at the scene of the blaze and fled in a vehicle that did not belong to him before fire trucks arrived. As a result, he has been charged with receiving stolen property in Preble County.

The stolen vehicle was found in Connersville, about 35 miles southwest of New Paris, where police investigated a report of an attempt being made to steal yet another vehicle at a property along Airport Road about 7:15 a.m. Friday.

According to a release issued by their department, Connersville police joined an "aviation unit" from Indiana State Police to search that area.

That release said Luker "is considered dangerous and should not be approached."

Anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to "immediately contact their local authorities to report his location," according to Connersville police.

Luker was charged Aug. 7 in Wayne Superior Court 2 with possession of meth and driving without ever receiving a license. His trial in that case is set for Nov. 27.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press.

