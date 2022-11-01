Richmond man's arrest is third connected to 2021 robbery, stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond 25-year-old was arrested Monday on a warrant related to a March 2021 robbery and stabbing.

Terrain Cyndel James Jr. of the 600 block of South 13th Street is the third person arrested regarding the incident at a West Main Street apartment complex. James is charged with Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 3 felony aiding, inducing or causing aggravated battery.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges Oct. 26, and the warrant was issued Oct. 27 after Judge Gregory Horn found probable cause for the charges. James remained jailed Tuesday morning with a $37,500 bond Horn set.

Dalton Dewayne Mills, 24, of the 700 block of Richmond Avenue was arrested Oct. 27 on his warrant for Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 3 felony aggravated battery and Level 5 felony robbery. He bonded out of Wayne County's jail and had an initial hearing scheduled Tuesday morning in Superior Court 1.

James and Mills were charged following Maurice Harper being sentenced Sept. 12 to 10 years of incarceration and two years of probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 felony aggravated battery related to the same incidents. Harper, who is now at the Indiana Department of Correction's Reception Diagnostic Center, according to DOC records, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office that dismissed three other felony charges.

Early March 25, 2021, Richmond Police Department officers responded to 2001 W. Main St. for a stabbing, and they found Jacob Layne with lacerations to his neck, a severely damaged ear and stab wounds, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Layne said he had on March 24, 2021, gone to Harper's apartment, where Mills took $250 from his pocket and tased him and Harper stabbed at him, the affidavit said. Later, James, who is Harper's cousin, went with Harper and Mills to Layne's apartment. James told investigators Harper had communicated with Layne and that Layne wanted the men to go to his apartment.

Once in the apartment, Harper went upstairs and attacked Aaron Jones, according to the affidavit. When Layne tried to go upstairs with a baseball bat, Mills pulled a gun, and James took the bat. James said he had pulled a taser but dropped it when taking the bat and never tased anyone.

James also said that he went back to Harper's apartment when Harper came down the stairs, the affidavit said. That's when Harper punched Layne, choked him to his knees then stabbed him.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence and a range of 10 to 30 years, while a Level 3 felony conviction has a nine-year advisory sentence and a range of three to 16 years.

James has a previous felony conviction for aiding, inducing or causing battery that resulted in serious bodily injury related to an October 2013 attack on RPD officers who were struggling with another person. He was sentenced to three years of incarceration and one year of probation for that conviction.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man's arrest is third connected to 2021 robbery, stabbing