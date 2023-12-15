Richmond mom recognized for bridging gap for bilingual families: 'It's a really huge deal'

TechCrunch

Superpedestrian, the e-scooter startup known for its self-diagnostic software, is shutting down its U.S.-based shared scooter operation and exploring a sale of its European business, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company's director of US operations, Alexander Berg, confirmed the news to his team Friday afternoon on a Zoom call. Berg said the reason for the shutdown was financial, but did not go into further detail.