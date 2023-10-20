Richmond mother charged with neglect after unclothed children found playing in street

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond mother faces a pair of felony charges after her two young children were found playing in a city street.

Richmond police said one of the children — when found Tuesday in the 400 block of South M Street — was "completely naked" while the other was clad only in a shirt.

Kayla Martinez, 31, was charged Wednesday in Wayne Circuit Court with two counts of neglect of a dependent , a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

An officer said when he approached the youngsters — playing with "a blue ball in the middle of the road" as two bystanders tried to prevent them from being hit by traffic —the younger of the children screamed and ran away.

The child, "scared and crying," led the officer to his family's home along South Fifth Street.

Told her children were "running down the road" more than a block from her home, Martinez responded, "Well, they shouldn't be."

The officer said Martinez "decided to walk away from me in the middle of our conversation," and despite being told one of her children had yet to return home, "did not show any concern at that time."

A Department of Child Services official was called to the scene.

The officer reported Martinez "became hostile and aggressive," screaming at police and daring them to remove their badges "and see what's up."

After the DCS worker arrived, Martinez was delivered to the Wayne County jail.

At an initial hearing on Friday, the Richmond woman received a Jan. 9 trial date.

According to an affidavit, police were also sent to Martinez's home on July 31 after receiving a report of "two young juveniles... reportedly found running in the street unclothed" while Martinez was sleeping.

That incident apparently did not result in the filing of criminal charges.

